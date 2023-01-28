Food and travel show 'Somebody Feed Phil' renewed for season 7

Washington [US], January 28 (ANI): The seventh season of Phil Rosenthal's food and travel programme 'Somebody Feed Phil' on Netflix has been renewed.

Rosenthal, best known as the creator and showrunner of 'Everybody Loves Raymond,' is followed in the series as he visits various places around the globe and encounters various cuisines and cultures.

Recently, in an interview with Variety, Phil Rosenthal revealed how his "comedy background" helped him on this show.



"What I borrow from sitcoms is I'm always looking for characters. I understand that I am a character. My brother (Richard Rosenthal) who produces the show with me, understands by putting me in certain situations that, for instance, Anthony Bourdain would be very brave and fearless in. He understands that I would not fare as well as him. And that's fun!" Phil told Variety.

'I'll Have What Phil's Having' on PBS was Rosenthal's first food and travel programme; this is his second. The six-episode series, which aired in 2015, was recognised with numerous honours, including the 2016 James Bears Award for the best on-location television show.

In October 2022, 'Somebody Feed Phil' Season 6 made its Netflix premiere. In conjunction with the season, Simon & Schuster's Simon Element imprint released a cookbook with the same name that included dishes, images, and tales from the show. (ANI)

