The poster of 'Ford v Ferrari', Image courtesy: Instagram
'Ford v Ferrari' trailer: Matt Damon, Christian Bale bring greatest track rivalry to big screen

ANI | Updated: Jun 03, 2019 15:25 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 3 (ANI): The trailer of the highly-anticipated 'Ford v Ferrari', starring Matt Doman and Christian Bale is finally here and it is everything! The trailer has all the elements -- thrill, drama, and humour to keep the moviegoers glued to the screens.
The two actors team up to build a revolutionary car to take on the most gruelling and prestigious race car in the world. The makers of the film shared the intriguing trailer on the movie's Twitter handle.
"Watch the new trailer for #FORDvFERRARI directed by James Mangold, starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale. In theaters November 15," the caption read.


The 2 minute 24 seconds trailer begins with Ken Miles (Christian Bale) staring out at a race track with his young son.
"Out there is the perfect lap. You see it?" he says. When his son says he thinks he can, Miles responds, "Most people can't."
A few moments into the trailer, Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon) is approached by Henry Ford II (Tracy Letts) and the company to build the fastest car ever to take down Ferrari's crown as the best racing car manufacturer.
Shelby has 90 days to design a car, and find a driver who has the skill to take part in Le Mans championship. His search ends on Miles, the British race car driver.
"It ain't about speed. You need a pure racer behind the wheel of your car. That's Ken Miles," Shelby says.
A few seconds into the trailer, Shelby is seen showing up outside Miles' home to persuade the driver to work on the project.
The fascinating trailer promises a speedy and bumpy ride. It shows the dirty work of car engineering, including several crash scenes that send 1960's era race cars flying through the air.
The trailer also features glimpses of high-speed racing, action scenes, amazing sound effects, and powerful visuals.
The much-awaited film, based on true events, follows the story of Shelby and Miles, who team up to build a car for Ford Motor Company that can beat Ferrari. Set in 1966, it follows their experimentation and hard work leading up to Le Mans race in France.
The film is helmed by James Mangold. Jez and John-Henry Butterworth, Jason Keller and Mangold penned the script.
Mangold credits include the Johnny Cash biopic 'Walk the Line', 'The Wolverine' and 'Logan'.
Apart from Damon and Bale, Jon Bernthal, Caitriona Balfe, Josh Lucas, Noah Jupe, Remo Girone, and Ray McKinnon also star in the upcoming film which hits the theatres on November 15. (ANI)

