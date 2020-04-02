Former baseball player Jim Edmonds tests positive for coronavirus

Washington D.C. [USA], Apr 2 (ANI): Former baseball centre fielder Jim Edmonds has tested positive for coronavirus, and said that he's now symptom-free.

The broadcaster for Fox Sports Midwest took to Instagram on Wednesday night and shared the news in a video on his story. "I appreciate everyone who has sent well wishes and wished me the best. I did test positive for pneumonia and I did get a test back positive for the virus. I am completely symptom-free now and doing really well, so I must have had it for a while before I got tested," the US player said.

The 'Real Housewives of Orange County' star revealed that his daughter has been in quarantine and is awaiting her test results.

In the video, Edmonds also urged his fans to take the outbreak seriously and said, "Do not take this lightly. If you don't feel good, go to the doctor or go to the emergency room if you can't breathe."That's what happened to me."

Jim revealed that he faced some difficulty in obtaining a test and shared, "They didn't want to test me, and I forced them to take me into the emergency room, and, lo and behold, pneumonia and the virus. So, don't take it lightly, take care of yourselves. There's no medicine, there's no nothing, but rest, and that's all I've been doing."

He has joined a long list of celebrities that have announced coronavirus diagnoses. Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson were among the first stars to announce that they'd tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Eventually, they were joined by the likes of Idris Elba and 'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju. (ANI)

