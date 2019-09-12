Former Bond girl slams the idea of female James Bond

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 12 (ANI): Former Bond girl Valerie Leon, who starred in 'The Spy Who Loved Me' (1977) and 'Never Say Never Again' (1983), said that James Bond "was conceived as a man" and the idea of a woman being cast as Bond is like the world going mad.

"The world has gone mad. I'm dressed in black. I am in mourning that we're here to talk about Bond being a woman," she told 'Good Morning Britain', cited Fox News.

"He was conceived as a man, Ian Fleming created him as a man," she added.

"He's a fantasy. So many men have wanted to be Bond and women have wanted to be with Bond. How can people fantasize about a woman as Bond? Men aren't going to go for a woman as a killer or an assassin," she said.

The actress further said: "Why would the producers change something that's been so successful for years?"

Leon is not the only Bond girl who shares such sentiments.

Eva Green, who starred as Vesper Lynd alongside Daniel Craig in 'Casino Royale', had also said earlier that Bond should always be a man.

Over the weekend, actor Pierce Brosnan who supports the idea of a female James Bond said he didn't think it would happen with the franchise's current producers.

Still, the feminist angle may be gaining traction.

The upcoming 'No Time to Die', which will be Craig's last appearance as Bond, will reportedly reveal the next Agent 007: actress Lashana Lynch. (ANI)

