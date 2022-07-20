Former Warner Bros. executive establishes production company Big Owl Pictures in Australia

Washington [US], July 20 (ANI): Shaun Murphy, the former head of television at Warner Bros Australia, announced the formation of Big Owl Pictures, a television and feature production firm, on Wednesday.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the initiative, based in Sydney, Australia, has obtained funding from private equity firm Balance Vector.

At the new company, Murphy will hold the positions of CEO and executive producer. According to him, Big Owl Pictures will work to create and produce a range of unscripted material, as well as a few cinematic and written projects.

In the upcoming months, the business is anticipated to reveal its leadership staff and first project lineup.



Former CEO of the largest hard-drive manufacturer, Seagate Technology, Steve Luczo now runs Balance Vector, a privately held company.

The firm is active in real estate development, sports ownership, music, television, and film production, as well as investments in technology and the environment. Big Owl now has a share from Balance Vector, and Luczo is serving as a senior adviser.

At Shine Australia, Murphy served as an executive producer for three years before. 'The Masked Singer', 'The Bachelor', 'First Dates', 'Who Do You Think You Are', 'Back In Time For Dinner', 'Celebrity Apprentice', 'The Bachelorette', 'Little Big Shots', 'Dancing With The Stars', and other programmes were among his responsibilities at Warners. He also produced the syndicated Coolfuel Roadtrip, Australia's Next Top Model, 'Dying For Everest', and the Emmy-nominated Crips & Bloods: Made in America', as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

"Whether it's an intimate story or a giant global format, at Big Owl we'll look at everything as a story that can be built into something magnificent," Murphy said in a statement. "Our strategic partnership with Balance Vector, led by the phenomenal Steve Luczo, gives us access to a vast array of content ideas to explore across sport, property, communications, tech and talent."

Luczo added, "Shaun is a world-class content creator and leader, with his teams known for executing to the highest of quality. Having worked on content previously with Shaun and seeing him and his teams supercharge so many of the world's great formats, we're excited to see the team grow its slate and be part of the Big Owl adventure." (ANI)

