Four new directors join Walt Disney Animation for new project

ANI | Updated: Oct 02, 2019 14:00 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): It seems like Walt Disney Animation is planning something big as the company on Tuesday (local time) appointed four filmmakers to create new animated projects.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, directors including Carlos Lopez Estrada who debuted with 'Blindspotting' in 2018 and special jury award winner filmmaker Suzi Yoonessi are among those joining Disney.
Other than them story artists Josie Trinidad and Marc Smith have also been chosen to create new animated projects.
"We aim to have Walt Disney Animation Studios serve as the premiere home for filmmakers interested in telling engaging stories within the limitless animation medium," said Jennifer Lee, Walt Disney Animation chief creative officer and the director/writer of 'Frozen 2'.
"Carlos and Suzi are two incredible, inventive filmmakers who have both received acclaim for their work," she continued. "Josie and Marc, master, lead story artists, have been instrumental in shaping films such as Zootopia and Frozen 2," she continued.
Expressing her excitement over the new team, Lee said, "We are so thrilled to have these four talented artists join our 96-year-old studio as directors and help us build the stories of our future -- adventures in completely original worlds, stories from around the globe, and the next generation of musicals." (ANI)

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 14:03 IST

