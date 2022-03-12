Frank Grillo to headline thriller drama 'Dirty'

Washington [US], March 12 (ANI): Actor Frank Grillo is all set to headline the upcoming thriller drama 'Dirty' from Wonderfilm.

Deadline confirmed the news that Grillo will lead the cast of the project which is based on a script written by Nick Vallelonga, who is also donning the director's hat for the movie.



The plot details are kept under wraps.

Wonderfilm's Jeff Bowler and Bret Saxon are producing. Stien Davis and Chris Neville will executive produce for Wonderfilm. Mike Hatton is producing for Ton of Hats. Vallelonga is also producing.

Deadline reported that the film is currently in pre-production in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Principal photography will begin on April 11. (ANI)

