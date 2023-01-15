'Frasier': Jack Cutmore-Scott roped in to play Freddy Crane in upcoming series' sequel

Washington [US], January 15 (ANI): 'Deception' star Jack Cutmore-Scott has been roped in to portray the role of Freddy Crane in the upcoming series' sequel of 'Frasier'.

According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, plot details are being kept mostly under wraps for the series, but the official logline states, "Frasier is off to a different city with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge, and an old dream or two to finally fulfil. Frasier has re-entered the building!"

Freddy Crane, Frasier's son, will be portrayed by Cutmore-Scott. The character is described as "a nuanced combination of his father and grandfather. Years ago, Freddy rejected following in his father's footsteps--dropping out of college to become a fireman--and he's never looked back until now, when recent troubles have left him with no one to turn to in his life. If they can overcome past differences, Freddy and Frasier might finally have a chance to repair old wounds."



Luke Tarsitano briefly played Freddy in the first season of the show, but Trevor Einhorn played the role for the duration of the run. The twins Christopher and Kevin Graves, who performed the character's first iteration on "Cheers," created the role.

The second cast member for the show to be announced is Cutmore-Scott at this time. Nicholas Lyndhurst will also star in the series, according to a report from Variety.

Films like "Tenet" and "Kingsman: The Secret Service" as well as TV shows like "Deception" on ABC and "Cooper Barrett's Guide to Surviving Life" on Fox are among Cutmore-notable Scott's on-screen appearances. Additionally, he will make an appearance in Oppenheimer, a forthcoming movie, and "Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem," a Hulu series.

Grammer had been attempting to launch a new version of "Frasier" for some years, while the resurrection was first announced in February 2021. Along with acting, Grammer also executive produces. Executive producers and writers will be Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli.

The longest-running television character is Dr Frasier Crane, who was portrayed by actor Kelsey Grammer in three distinct television series: "Cheers," "Wings," and "Frasier." With 37 Emmy Awards earned during its 11 seasons and 264 episodes on NBC, "Frasier" is still regarded as one of the best sitcoms of all time. David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves, and Peri Gilpin were also featured in the television series, although none of them is currently associated with the revival. In 2018, John Mahoney, who portrayed Martin Crane, passed away. (ANI)

