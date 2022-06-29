Freeform's 'AZNBBGRL' drama unveils breakthrough cast for teen drama set

Washington [US], June 29 (ANI): The cast of 'AZNBBGRL,' a forthcoming coming-of-age show from Freeform and 20th Television, was made public on Tuesday. The show will be led by Cathy Bui, Lynn Kim Do, and Jazelle Villanueva.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, three Asian American kids are followed as they carve out their own niche in the world in 'AZNBBGRL,' which is set in the Vietnamese neighbourhood of Little Saigon in Orange County. The three ladies become intensely bonded after being involved with a street gang that provides them with an escape from generational expectations.

Bui, who was previously featured in Erin Tau's short film 'All I Ever Wanted,' will play Anh, a driven woman determined to enrol in a prestigious university. When she and her best friend Jenny, played by Kim Do of 'FBI: Most Wanted,' is coerced into a plot that brings them into contact with a street gang, their ambition is derailed.



Because she felt constrained by her parents' expectations despite being from a wealthy household, Jenny joined her best friend Anh in the risky scheme. Villanueva also plays Dang-Dang, a vibrant young woman with a complicated past. Despite their initial disagreements, Jenny and Ahn and Dang-Dang develop a remarkably close connection.

Quentin Nguyen-Duy ('Law & Order: SVU'), Alejandro Akara ('Dark Harvest'), Audrey Huynh ('The Boss Baby: Back in Business'), and Cat Ly ('Owl and the Sparrow') have all been announced as members of the 'AZNBBGRL' cast, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Executive producers of 'AZNBBGRL' are Natalie Chaidez, Dinh Thai, Kai Yu Wu, and Melvin Mar. The producer of The Detective Agency is Jake Kasdan. Thai will also direct the show, with Wu serving as the showrunner. (ANI)

