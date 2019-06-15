Freida Pinto wraps up shooting for Ron Howard's next

Washington DC [USA], June 15 (ANI): Actor Freida Pinto, along with co-actors Bo Hopkins and Owen Asztalos, have wrapped up shooting for Ron Howard's unnamed flick, which is based on J.D. Vance's bestselling book 'Hillbily Elegy'.

The film is about the modern exploration of the American dream, which is narrated by Appalachian family's youngest member, reported Variety.

Vanessa Taylor, the 'The Shape of Water' famed screenwriter wrote the screenplay for the movie. Howard, Brian Grazer and Karen Lunder produced the film along with executive producers Julie Oh and Vance will.

The film will be aired on Netflix, which boarded the project in January.

The 'Slumdog Millionaire' actor has appeared on Netflix earlier as well, in 'Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle'. She is also lending her voice for the upcoming Disney show 'Mira, Royal Detective.'

Other than Freida, the movie also stars Amy Adams, Glenn Close, Haley Bennett, and Gabriel Basso. (ANI)

