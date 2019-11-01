Friends star cast (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Friends star cast (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

'Friends' coming to theaters with all Thanksgiving episodes

ANI | Updated: Nov 01, 2019 13:11 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 1 (ANI): Here's good news for all the 'Friends' Fans - they will now be able to watch all the show's Thanksgiving episodes in movie theatres.
Eight classic Thanksgiving episodes, which have been newly remastered in 4K resolution, will be screened at 700 movie theatres across the United States on November 24 and 25. The two-day screening will show four episodes a day, reported CNN.
The hit NBC sitcom, which marked its 25th-anniversary last month, followed six friends through their life in New York. The show ran for 10 years - and in that decade, we got to see Joey, Rachel, Ross, Phoebe, Monica, and Chandler share lots of Thanksgivings together.
There was the time Chandler despairingly made jokes from inside a box. There was the time Rachel tried and failed to make a trifle, proving yet again that Joey will eat anything and everything. And, of course, everyone's favourite - the time Monica put a turkey on her head, prompting Chandler to accidentally profess his love.
Fans can rewatch all of these moments on the big screen in the lead-up to Turkey Day.
Tickets go on sale Friday on Fathom Events, which is owned by AMC Entertainment.
The Thanksgiving screenings are the latest in a series of special events - there was a pop-up 'Friends' experience in New York last month, and nationwide screenings on the 25th anniversary, which attracted more than 230,000 viewers, according to Fathom Events.
"Fans showed up in full force for our initial 'Friends' screenings, so we know there is demand for more," said Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom Events, in a press release.
"We're excited to put eight classic episodes on the big screen for fans to celebrate with their friends, just in time for Thanksgiving," Nutt added.
'Friends' has a huge international fan base too - there was a special anniversary theatre screening in Canada last month, and UK cinemas will show 12 iconic episodes in December. (ANI)

