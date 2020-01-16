'Friends reunion special' at HBO Max still a maybe

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 16 (ANI): The highly anticipated 'Friends' reunion special featuring the cast and creators of the hit sitcom, which was proposed in November is still up in the air.

HBO Max, where the special is scheduled to air, held a presentation on Wednesday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, where chief content officer Kevin Reilly said that he's still waiting on a green light, reported Fox News.

While talking about the unscripted special, Reilly said."There's interest all the way around, and yet we can't seem to quite get that interest all aligned to push the button on it, so today, unfortunately, it's still a maybe. "

Earlier, the ensemble star cast of the famous sitcom, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc along with the show's original creators, David Crane and Marta Kauffman was announced to be a part of the show.

In October, Aniston first hinted at the possible reboot of the iconic comedy, when she visited 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' and said, "Listen, we would love for there to be something but we don't know what that something is, We're working on something."

However, the 'Murder Mystery' star did not confirm that she had recently met the cast members to discuss the reunion special. (ANI)

