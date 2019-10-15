Jennifer Aniston with 'Friends' co-actors (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Jennifer Aniston with 'Friends' co-actors (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

'Friends' reunite as Jennifer Aniston joins Instgram

ANI | Updated: Oct 15, 2019 21:33 IST

New Delhi (India), Oct 15 (ANI): The 'Friends' have reunited on Instagram as Jennifer Aniston has finally made her debut on the social media platform!
The actor's first picture on the platform is none other than a 'Friends' reunion with Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc.
"And now we're Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM," Aniston wrote sharing her first picture.
As soon as the Emmy-winner made her account, scores of celebrities including her 'The Morning Show' co-actor Reese Witherspoon welcomed her in the comment section writing, "YASSSS!!! Welcome to Insta Jen!!!"
Actor Sara Foster too left her a comment which read, "I guess you didn't go with the nude like I suggested, but this pic is cute too. So happy you are here!!!!!!!"

The 50-year old was recently seen reuniting with Cox when the latter shared a picture of the two with LeBlanc.
"A rare night and I love it," she had written.
In just a while of making the account, Aniston raked in over 130,000 followers. She has been a part of the tinsel town for over two decades now and now as her next outing, she is awaiting the release of the Apple TV+ series 'The Morning Show' which centers around a story of sexual misconduct.
It is set to premiere on November 1. (ANI)

