'Friends' roll out reunion special offer, fans get chance to meet cast, attend filming

New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): The cast of the sitcom 'Friends' on Tuesday rolled out an amazing offer that will enable one of its fans to personally meet the entire cast and attend the filming of their exclusive 'reunion special' episode for HBO Max which will take place later this year.

Each of the main cast members including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc shared a post on Instagram in this regard.

The offer comes as a part of the All-In Challenge spearheaded by Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

The All-In Challenge collects donations for food relief funds like America's food fund, No Kid Hungry, and Meals on Wheels which benefits Feeding America and WC Kitchen.



People who want to meet the cast of the show can enter the competition by donating money.

Among all participants, one lucky winner will get a chance to bring five of their friends to meet the cast of the sitcom as they reunite for the special episode.

Besides, meeting the cast, the winners will also get a chance to attend the taping of the episode, a tour of the Warner Bros. studio and a coffee date with the cast at the Central Perk.

The shooting of the reunion special episode that comes almost 26 years after its launch was earlier scheduled for March this year but got pushed back to May owing to the production shutdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A new shoot date of the episode will also be announced later. (ANI)

