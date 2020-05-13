'Friends' star Courteney Cox opens up about her pregnancy with daughter Coco

Washington D.C. [USA], May 13 (ANI): American actor Courteney Cox is opening up to her daughter about her experience being pregnant.

According to People Magazine, the 55-year-old actor discussed her own road to motherhood with her 15-year-old daughter, Coco, in a Facebook Watch series to promote the premiere of season 2 of '9 Months with Courteney Cox', focused on couples who have endured a variety of pregnancy struggles and subsequent successes.

In the video, Coco is seen sitting next to her actress mother as she begins to interview the 'Friends' star about what it's like to be her mom.

"I'm so uncomfortable it hurts," the teen says with a laugh before jumping into her questions.

She asks Cox, "Describe your pregnancy journey with me in three words."

To which the star says with a smile, "Exciting, emotional, great," after which her daughter coos, "Aw."

The 'Scream' star then reveals that her favourite food during her pregnancy was "cottage cheese and tomato" -- to which Coco replies, "That's disgusting."

The teenager then goes on to ask Cox the first word that pops into her head when hearing the words "baby," "pregnancy" and "mother."

"Adorable," "hormones" and "love," she replies, respectively.

The star's daughter chuckles as she sneaks in a 'Friends' reference: "Chandler?"

"Is that one really? Oh gosh," Cox says, laughing.

Coco, for her last question, asks her mother to describe her as a child in a sentence.

To which she responds, "Absolutely adorable, curious, incredible sense of humour and quirky," after listening to the response, Coco smiles and teases, "You're annoying."

At the end of the clip, Coco hops onto her mom's lap as Cox sweetly hugs her not-so-baby girl from behind. (ANI)

