'Friends' star Matthew Perry engaged to literary manager Molly Hurwitz

Washington [US], November 27 (ANI): 'Friends' star Matthew Perry is ready to settle down after recently proposing to longtime girlfriend, literary manager Molly Hurwitz.

According to Page Six, the 51-year-old actor told People Magazine, "I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time."



The couple has been dating since 2018. Hurwitz previously shared a sweet message dedicated to Perry on Valentine's Day.

As per Page Six, she wrote on her own Instagram account, which is private, referencing the actor's then-new Instagram page, "The second year being my valentine, but his first as an Instagram influencer. HVD to my favourite."

Page Six reported that Perry was previously in a six-year relationship with actor Lizzy Caplan. The pair broke up in 2012. (ANI)

