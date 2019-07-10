'Friends' to leave Netflix in 2020

Washington DC [USA], July 10 (ANI): 'Friends' is leaving Netflix. The 90s hit American sitcom is moving to Warner Media's streaming service called HBO Max.

The show will no longer be available for streaming on Netflix come 2020.

The upcoming media-service provider which will launch in spring next year will be loaded with some 10,000 hours of content, including all episodes of '90s hit 'Friends', acting as a competition to Netflix, Hulu, and Disney Plus, Variety reported.

"We're sorry to see 'Friends' go to Warner's streaming service at the beginning of 2020 (in the US). Thanks for the memories, gang," Netflix tweeted reacting to WarnerMedia's announcement.

While Netflix had settled its deal with Warner Bros. TV for exclusive streaming rights to 'Friends', Warner Media is now reclaiming popular content which was licensed to others for its own subscription service.

Spanning across ten seasons, 'Friends' ran from 1994 to 2004 and portrayed the story of six friends in their 20s and 30s who live in Manhattan, New York City.

The American sitcom is still touted as one of the most popular sitcoms in the history of television. (ANI)

