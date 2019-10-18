'Frozen 2' Will Surprise Fans of All Ages : Kristen Bell

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 18 (ANI): 'Frozen 2' is in talks for all the good reasons and now the 'Adventures of Tom Sawyer' Actor has dropped major hints about the movie. She gets candid about the famous flick as she shared her experience of working in the animated movie.

Kristen Bell who has voiced 'Anna' in 'Frozen 2' when asked what is going to surprise fans the most about 'Frozen 2', responded: "It is going to be an adventurous and magical campaign. I don't think it will surprise anyone that we are still tackling harder to talk about issues like we did in the first one like accepting who you are and family is a priority and there are some of those issues that we talk about and new ones that we talk about sort of metaphorically and I am very proud of it." Reported E! News.

Fans can count on hearing familiar voices like Kristen, Dina Menzel and Josh Gad; 'Frozen 2' will also include Sterling K. Brown and Evan Rachel Wood. According to Kristen, they fit in with the cast from the very beginning.

Bella also gave a major hint for the fans that the unique point of the movie is "maturity" of the film but, at the same time "It is still very kid-safe and kid-friendly and it has grown up with the viewer "actor quoted.

While talking about the songs of 'Frozen 2' The actress replied, "As far as what I think, Evan's song will be the sleeper hit that people won't realize they are singing all the time and I think it will be a big one for fans."

'Frozen 2' will hit the big screens on 22 November. (ANI)

