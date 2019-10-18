Frozen 2 Poster (Image Courtesy :Instagram)
Frozen 2 Poster (Image Courtesy :Instagram)

'Frozen 2' Will Surprise Fans of All Ages : Kristen Bell

ANI | Updated: Oct 18, 2019 15:59 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 18 (ANI): 'Frozen 2' is in talks for all the good reasons and now the 'Adventures of Tom Sawyer' Actor has dropped major hints about the movie. She gets candid about the famous flick as she shared her experience of working in the animated movie.
Kristen Bell who has voiced 'Anna' in 'Frozen 2' when asked what is going to surprise fans the most about 'Frozen 2', responded: "It is going to be an adventurous and magical campaign. I don't think it will surprise anyone that we are still tackling harder to talk about issues like we did in the first one like accepting who you are and family is a priority and there are some of those issues that we talk about and new ones that we talk about sort of metaphorically and I am very proud of it." Reported E! News.
Fans can count on hearing familiar voices like Kristen, Dina Menzel and Josh Gad; 'Frozen 2' will also include Sterling K. Brown and Evan Rachel Wood. According to Kristen, they fit in with the cast from the very beginning.
Bella also gave a major hint for the fans that the unique point of the movie is "maturity" of the film but, at the same time "It is still very kid-safe and kid-friendly and it has grown up with the viewer "actor quoted.
While talking about the songs of 'Frozen 2' The actress replied, "As far as what I think, Evan's song will be the sleeper hit that people won't realize they are singing all the time and I think it will be a big one for fans."
'Frozen 2' will hit the big screens on 22 November. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 14:48 IST

'Saand Ki Aankh' new song: Taapsee, Bhumi party in desi style on...

New Delhi (India), Oct 18 (ANI): Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar unveiled a new desi track from her upcoming movie 'Saand Ki Aankh' titled ' Baby Gold' on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 14:40 IST

Lizzo faces plagiarism accusations for her hit song 'Truth Hurts'

Washington D.C [US A], Oct 18 (ANI): Singer-rapper Lizzo who was seen flaunting her moves in the latest release 'Hustler's' has been hit with another plagiarism accusation for her Billboard No. 1 song 'Truth Hurts.'

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 14:38 IST

Selma Blair opens up about struggles with multiple sclerosis

Washington D.C [US A], Oct 18 (ANI): Actor Selma Blair who is suffering from multiple sclerosis, is running "out of options" to relieve the intense pain and physical difficulties she has because of her condition.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 13:15 IST

Justin Bieber says he's 'always homies' with Taylor Swift after...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 18 (ANI): After a recent feud between singers Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift, Bieber insisted that all is 'cool' between the two stars.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 13:10 IST

Angelina Jolie felt 'broken' before filming 'Maleficent:...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 18 (ANI): Actor Angelina Jolie who is about to take over theatres with her wicked look in upcoming 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,' opened up about how she felt before shooting the film.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 12:54 IST

Priyanka, Parineeti to voice Elsa and Anna in 'Frozen 2' Hindi version

New Delhi (India), Oct 18 (ANI): The Chopra sisters - Priyanka and Parineeti - have been roped in to voice Disney's popular characters Elsa and Anna for the Hindi version of forthcoming Disney venture 'Frozen II'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 12:45 IST

Priyanka has taught me a lot about Indian culture and Hindu...

New Delhi (India), Oct 18 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' first Karwa Chauth will be a day to remember. The doting husband could not have asked for a life partner like Priyanka who is "incredible in every way."

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 12:26 IST

Paul Dano roped in for 'The Batman'

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 18 (ANI): Matt Reeves' upcoming directorial 'The Batman' has found its Riddler! American actor Paul Dano has joined the cast of the film as the caped crusader's arch-enemy the Riddler.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 11:24 IST

Eva Mendes' daughters are obsessed with this classic Halloween character

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 18 (ANI): Actor Eva Mendes' daughters exactly knows what they like, when it comes to clothes, especially for Halloween.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 11:21 IST

Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu dedicate 'Saand Ki Aankh' to all mothers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu have dedicated their upcoming flick 'Saand Ki Aankh' - based on Uttar Pradesh's shooter daadis - to all the mothers in the world.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 10:29 IST

Here's how Priyanka Chopra celebrated first Karwa Chauth with Nick Jonas

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Even after staying miles away from India, our very own 'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra is still connected to her roots.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 10:24 IST

Mamoudou Athie joins 'Jurassic World 3' cast

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 18 (ANI): Actor Mamoudou Athie has been roped in to join the cast of 'Jurassic World 3'.

Read More
iocl