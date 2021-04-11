Gabrielle Union says late rapper DMX was a fan of 'The Golden Girls'

Washington [US], April 11 (ANI): American rapper and actor DMX, who died on Friday, liked to watch the TV sitcom 'The Golden Girls,' actor Gabrielle Union revealed in a taping of the foodies show 'Hot Ones.'

According to Page Six, the 48-year-old actor shared a clip from 2017 on Twitter in which Union told the host Sean Evans: "DMX loves the "Golden Girls and that's a real fun fact!"





The 'Bad Boys' star recalled a moment during the filming of 'Cradle 2 the Grave' in the early 2000's when she went to fetch him to film.

"There was a dog biting incident with one of the PAs who had been sent to go get him, so after a while, no one wanted to go get him so I would be sent because I was a dog person," Union recalled.

Upon entering his trailer, the 'Ruff Ryder' rapper would say to Union: "Gab! Have a drink! Im gonna watch 'The Golden Girls'! This s**t is funny."

"We would have a Heineken and, sometimes, a little Crown, and watch 'The Golden Girls. And he would laugh hysterically," Union said.

Per Page Six, the multi-talented rapper turned to film and TV star died on Friday at a White Plains hospital of a heart attack triggered by a drug overdose. (ANI)

