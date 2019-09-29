Gabrielle Union's daughter dresses adorably in cheerleading outfit like mother

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 29 (ANI): American actor Gabrielle Union recently shared a picture of her little daughter showing off the same customised dress that the actor wore in her High School drama film 'Bring it On.'

On Friday, the 46-year-old actor broke the Internet when she shared a series of adorable pictures of her 10-month-old daughter, Kaavia James Union Wade on Instagram.

"Bring it!!!!! Thank you @runzarestaurants for @kaaviajames Runza Clovers outfit to kick off her very 1st visit to #Nebraska," she wrote.

It was the best moment for the actor to see her daughter dress up in one of her most iconic movie roles.

Even Kaavia took to her own Instagram account--run by her parents Union and Dwayne Wade--to flaunt off her fit. "Of course I brought it. #Clover4Life #BringItOn #NebraskaGirl," the caption read.

Though Union's daughter may not be rocking an exact replica of her mother's cheerleading outfit from the teen comedy but it is pretty close. (ANI)

