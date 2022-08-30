Gal Gadot flaunts her toned abs in new Instagram post

Washington [US], August 30 (ANI): Hollywood star Gal Gadot has raised the temperature on social media with her bikini pictures.

On Sunday, Gadot shared a string of images of herself in a bronze bikini, and fans couldn't get enough of her ripped abs.

In the images, the 37-year-old actress is seen chilling by the swimming pool. She is seen soaking in the sun while sipping coffee in a mug. She kept her hair tied up in a bun.







Gadot's pictures have left fans in awe of her beauty.



"100 per cent natural," a social media user commented.

"Amazing," another one wrote.

"Look at your toned abs" a netizen wrote.

Keeping the caption simple yet short, Gadot dropped a shining Sun emoticon.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Gadot recently shot for the spy thriller 'Heart of Stone', which marks Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut.

Recently, in an interview to Variety, Alia shared how she bagged her first Hollywood project.

"My team sent me the script, and they said, 'You know they would like for you to read the script, and if [you're] interested we can get you to Zoom-meet with the director.' Thanks to Zoom, a lot of this has become possible. You don't have to fly [to a meeting]. You don't have to do an in-person meeting. You can do a virtual meeting. I read the script, and of course, I heard that Gal was going to be starring in it and was also producing it, which I was extremely excited about because I am such a huge admirer of her work and just the person, the force that she is." (ANI)

