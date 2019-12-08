Gal Gadot in her element in 'Wonder Woman 1984' teaser!

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 8 (ANI): While fans across the globe are eagerly waiting to see Gal Gadot in her superhero role, the makers of 'Wonder Woman 1984' dropped the first teaser of the movie on Saturday (local time).

"The first teaser is out! Stay tuned for the full trailer tomorrow!! Here we go...!!!#WW84 @WonderWomanFilm," Gadot tweeted alongside the teaser.

In the twenty-four-second video, the Israeli actress who gained fame for her portrayal of Wonder Woman beginning with 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' donned in her red-golden suit, while delivering some serious action.

The short video also has a voice-over of the lead character saying, "Nothing good is born from lies" and "greatness is not what you think."

Earlier in June, the poster of the film was unveiled by the makers.

The poster featured Gadot as the fierce Amazon warrior Diana Prince, decked up in a golden body armour standing against a neon-hued backdrop.

'Wonder Woman 1984' is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 5, 2020. (ANI)

