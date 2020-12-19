Gal Gadot starrer 'Wonder Woman 1984' gets early PVOD release in UK

Washington [US], December 19 (ANI): Gal Gadot starrer superhero film 'Wonder Woman 1984' will get a premium VOD (video on demand) release in the UK a month after the film's premiere, Warner Bros. has confirmed.

As revealed by Variety earlier this month, the studio has taken advantage of a strict emergency COVID window agreed with exhibitors, which has drastically shortened the UK theatrical window. However, it appears the studio was unable to hammer out an exclusive deal with Comcast-backed pay-TV operator Sky, as was previously reported. The tentpole will instead be available as a PVOD offering on other outlets.

Warners confirmed on Saturday (local time) that the Gal Gadot-led superhero sequel will be available as a 48-hour rental from January 13, just slightly under a month after the film's theatrical launch on December 16. It will also remain in cinemas, where they are open, after January 13.



"In recognition of varying current market restrictions and to service the massive fan interest in 'Wonder Woman 1984,' this film can be enjoyed by fans and families on the big screen where available in cinemas now, and in the comfort of their own home through PVOD in the UK and Ireland starting on January 13," read a statement from the studio.

"The film will continue to be available in cinemas where they are open, whilst also being available to watch at home for a 48-hour rental from participating digital retailers."

As reported by Variety, of the UK's 840 cinemas, 228 are currently open, and the film is playing in 150. Due to coronavirus restrictions, a number of major chains had to re-shutter their venues following the country's second lockdown. London, for example, moved from Tier 2 to the most serious Tier 3 restrictions earlier this week, meaning cinemas that had opened for just five days had to close again. (ANI)

