'Game of Thrones' bids adieu, cast receives standing ovation at Emmys 2019

ANI | Updated: Sep 23, 2019 12:32 IST

Los Angeles [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): The 'Game of Thrones' cast took the stage at the 2019 Emmys to bid adieu to their epic HBO drama and received a standing ovation from the star-studded crowd.
The show's cast -- Alfie Allen, Gwendoline Christie, Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Kit Harington, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner, Carice van Houten, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Maisie Williams, all nominated for Emmy awards, reunited on stage to present the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie, reported Us Weekly.
And it was a reunion every 'GoT' fan would have wished for after the epic series ended!
Patricia Arquette won the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role in Hulu's 'The Act'.
The entire theatre gave the show's cast a standing ovation when they emerged on stage. Before presenting the award, a video montage of 'GoT' aired.
"As much as we wish the show would have gone on forever our time had come. Now we have a chance to thank all of those who watched," Williams said, while our hearts melted into mush.
Her co-star Turner, who was also nominated in the same category, added, "It's amazing how the entire last season was for us."
The series' cast was introduced by popular late-night host Seth Meyers, who joked that the fantasy series was about many things, such as, "No matter the amount of wedding planning you do something invariably goes wrong, and how before 23 and Me people had to rely on word of mouth to find out they slept with their aunt".
Actor Alfie Allen, who played Theon Greyjoy in the show, shared a stunning selfie with the entire cast backstage. The picture includes everyone who was on stage except Kit Harington. Other 'GoT' actors like Isaac Hamstead Wright and Conleth Hill were also present at the award ceremony but did not join the cast on stage as they weren't nominated in any categories.
Allen shared the picture on Instagram stories.

'Game of Thrones' received a total of 32 Emmy nominations. 'GoT' received the awards for Best Supporting Actor (Peter Dinklage) and Outstanding Drama Series.
This was not the first time that 'GoT' had entered the race of Emmys. Till date, the HBO series has been nominated 161 times and won 47 Emmys.
After a remarkable 8-year-long journey, the show concluded earlier this year with the eighth and last season. While it was mostly a pleasant and seamless run, the last season of the show received a mixed reaction from the fans.
Many disappointed fans even started a petition urging the makers to remake the last season of the series "with competent writers". The petition managed to garner more than 1 million signatures.
The 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards aired live on Fox from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. For the first time since 2003, and taking a cue from this year's Oscars, which recently went without a host, the Emmys went host-less this year. (ANI)

