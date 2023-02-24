'Game of Thrones' fame Maisie Williams splits from boyfriend Reuben Selby after 5 years together

Washington [US], February 24 (ANI): 'Game of Thrones' star Maisie Williams revealed she and boyfriend Reuben Selby have called it quits after five years together.

According to E! News, a USA-based entertainment news outlet, in a February 23 Instagram Story Williams wrote, "The end of an era," alongside a selfie with Selby.

She added, "@reubenselby_ and I have decided to end our relationship. Since we met 5 years ago, our connection always extended deeply into our shared, and separate, creative careers... and it will continue to do so."



"This decision is something we are so grateful or as we can protect the magic, that we can't help but emit, whenever we put our brains together... P.s no further questions, please, we must protect our children (my dog)," the 25-year-old continued.

Selby, a designer and entrepreneur, also shared the split news with his social media followers, reposting the message to his Instagram Story and adding a heart emoji.

The fashionable pair first went public with their romance back in 2019, even attending the wedding of Williams' 'Game of Thrones' co-star Sophie Turner and singer Joe Jonas in France that year.

Williams even demonstrated how committed their romance was by donning a Selby-designed gown to the 2021 Met Gala after several PDA outings together.

"It's inspired by The Matrix... I have my coat and my Matrix nails. I've grown up on these American icons--women in film, these heroines. It shaped the woman that I became, and so it kind of made sense for me to honor those people tonight," she told E! News on the red carpet at the time, as per E! News. (ANI)

