'Game of Thrones' star Indira Varma joins cast of 'Dune: The Sisterhood'

Washington [US], October 13 (ANI): 'Game of Thrones' star Indira Varma has been cast as Empress Natalya in 'Dune: The Sisterhood'.

According to Variety, Empress Natalya is a formidable royal who united thousands of worlds in her marriage to Emperor Corrino.

Varma is most known for her role as Ellaria Sand in 'Game of Thrones' first four seasons. Most recently, she played Tala Durith in 'Obi-Wan Kenobi.' Other well-known credits include 'Luther' on BBC, 'Paranoid' on ITV, and 'Netflix.' She will be seen in 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One.'



Based on Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson's book 'Sisterhood of Dune,' 'Dune: The Sisterhood' takes place 10,000 years before the events of "Dune." The programme follows the Harkonnen sisters as they battle forces that endanger humanity's future and form the legendary Bene Gesserit cult. Varma joins the cast of the previously revealed characters Valya Harkonnen and Tula Harkonnen, played by Emily Watson and Shirley Henderson, respectively.

As exclusively revealed by Variety in July 2021, Diane Ademu-John will serve as the show's creator and co-showrunner alongside Alison Schapker. They both serve as executive producers alongside Jon Spaihts, Scott Z. Burns, Matthew King, John Cameron, Cait Collins, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, and Kim Herbert for the Frank Herbert estate. Denis Villeneuve, who directed the first 'Dune' movie and is currently helming "Dune: Part Two," also serves as a producer. Co-producing with him is Kevin J. Anderson.

The project received a series order from HBO Max in 2019. (ANI)

