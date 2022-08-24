Gary Busey denies sexual assault claims, says 'None of that happened'

Washington [US], August 24 (ANI): 'The Buddy Holly Story' star Gary Busey denied sexual assault accusations levelled against him in New Jersey claiming that the allegations were concocted.

According to Fox News, Busey was charged on Friday with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact as well as one count of attempted criminal sexual contact that took place at a hotel in Cherry Hill after an appearance at the annual Monster Mania Convention on August 12-14.

When asked "what happened at the event" and if Busey had "any regrets" about the situation, the "Point Break" actor replied, "No, I don't carry any regrets with me ever. None of that happened."



Busey narrated his version of the events at the gas station near Point Dume along the Pacific Coast Highway. There were some people present at the spot, he said. There was "a partner and a camera lady, and me and two girls were the only ones in there," he said.

Busey asserted the entire interaction "took less than 10 seconds, and they left. Then they made up a story that I assaulted them sexually, and I did not." When asked again if the story "is not true," Busey said, "Nothing happened. Nothing. It was all false."

The "Buddy Holly Story" actor was also questioned about the possibility that he had behaved inappropriately but had been mistaken about it. "No, not inappropriate at all. I have eyewitnesses there" he said.

Busey was present when police were called to the Doubletree Hotel in Cherry Hill earlier this month for "the report of a sex offence" during the conference for horror movie fans and films.

Busey was charged with a total of four offences, including one count of harassment, on August 19 according to a press release issued by the Cherry Hill Police Department. The investigation into the incident is ongoing. (ANI)

