Geena Davis joins CBS' new mother-son legal drama pilot

Washington [US], March 12 (ANI): Hollywood actor Geena Davis has been cast in the co-lead for CBS' upcoming untitled mother-son legal drama pilot from Scott Prendergast.

According to Deadline, the show's script has been penned by Prendergast, who will also serve as executive producer alongside Dr Phil McGraw, Jay McGraw, and Julia Eisenman.

The official logline of the show reads: "Despite their opposing personalities, a talented but directionless P.I. who is the black sheep of his family begrudgingly agrees to work as the in-house investigator for his overbearing mother, a successful attorney reeling from the recent dissolution of her marriage."



As per Variety, Davis, who is an Oscar-winner, will star as Joan, a razor-sharp attorney and a self-made success. She put herself through law school to support her three kids when her first husband died.

Very controlling and always aware of appearances, Joan must rely on Todd, her least reliable child, when her 2nd marriage mysteriously unravels.

Davis' previous television credits include 'Family Ties', 'Commander and Chief', 'Coma', 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'GLOW'. (ANI)

