Geena Davis
Geena Davis

Geena Davis recalls inappropriate audition with director

ANI | Updated: Aug 11, 2019 12:39 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): Veteran actor Geena Davis has long been an advocate for gender equality in the film industry and she recently opened about an inappropriate audition she went on early in her career.
While promoting her latest documentary, 'This Changes Everything', the 63-year-old actor recalled a time when a male director made her sit on his lap to enact a love scene, reported Fox News.
"I was auditioning for a part where, in one scene, my character was going to be sitting on the lap of the male character," Davis told USA Today.
The 'Glow' star explained that women didn't realise they could stand up for themselves back then and said although she felt "uncomfortable", she didn't know "you could say no."
"The director said, 'Just act the scene out with me,' and made me sit on his lap. It was kind of a sexy scene. I didn't want to do it, and I was very uncomfortable, but I didn't know you could say no," she added.
The actor said that she hopes women aren't going to suffer that now.
"So hopefully in the time of #MeToo and Time's Up, women aren't going to have to suffer through that. It's pretty standard that you don't meet alone with a man in a private room or hotel suite anymore, but plenty of that stuff goes on and has gone on for a long time," she said.
'This Changes Everything' released on August 9 and takes a candid look at gender equality in Hollywood with firsthand accounts from actors like Meryl Streep, Natalie Portman, Reese Witherspoon, Sandra Oh, Jessica Chastain, Taraji P. Henson, and Tiffany Haddish.
Davis' new documentary addresses how women are under- and misrepresented in the entertainment business.
She has been a women's rights activist for years now. In 2004, Davis founded the 'Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media', which is a "non-profit research organization that researches gender representation in media and advocates for equal representation of women." (ANI)

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 13:21 IST

Amy Schumer calls parenting "nuts"

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): Actor-comedian Amy Schumer loves being a mother, even if parenting can be a little crazy at times.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 12:49 IST

Here's the motion poster of 'Coolie No. 1' remake!

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Motion poster of much-awaited movie 'Coolie No. 1' remake starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan has released.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 12:37 IST

Release of Hilary Swank's 'The Hunt' cancelled after mass shootings

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): Universal Pictures has cancelled the release of its new controversial film 'The Hunt' as scheduled in the wake of the recent deadly mass shootings and criticism against Hollywood by US President Donald Trump.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 12:08 IST

Here's how Kylie Jenner celebrated her birthday!

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): American reality star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner celebrated her 22nd birthday in style while vacationing in Italy with her beau Travis Scott, family, and friends.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 11:45 IST

'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' turns two, Bhumi Pednekar 'proud' of her...

New Delhi (India), Aug 11 (ANI): Bhumi Pednekar who made heads turn with her admirable work in the 2017 film 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha', is rejoicing over the film's two years of release.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 10:29 IST

Ohio to celebrate 25 years of 'The Shawshank Redemption'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): 'The Shawshank Redemption' is heading towards its 25th anniversary and to mark the same, a celebration is soon to take place in Ohio starting from Aug 16 which will run till 18th.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 10:26 IST

Priyanka Chopra tired of "cat fight", urges women to empower each other

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): Looking every bit of a diva that she is, Global icon Priyanka Chopra rocked a white pantsuit and looked smoking hot as she attended the Beautycon Festival Los Angeles 2019.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 10:13 IST

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth split after less than a year of marriage

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): It looks like the fairytale phase is over for singer Miley Cyrus and actor Liam Hemsworth. The two have called it quits less than a year after tying the knot.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 09:21 IST

Jameela Jamil asks celebrities, models to stop airbrushing pictures

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): British actor Jameela Jamil urged celebrities and influencers to discontinue the practice of airbrushing or retouching their pictures.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 08:53 IST

Josh Gad says 'The Angry Birds Movie 2' has 'different approach'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): American actor Josh Gad who is lending his voice for the upcoming animated film 'The Angry Birds Movie 2' believes that a sequel should be made only when it can "top the original" while asserting that the film has a "different approach".

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 08:51 IST

#AnuragKashyap trends on Twitter after filmmaker deletes account...

New Delhi (India), Aug 11 (ANI): Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap who has been outspoken in expressing his political beliefs and opinions, deleted his Twitter account on Saturday citing concern for his family. This sent the Twitterverse in a frenzy with people starting the hashtag trend- #AnuragKashyap.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 23:08 IST

Gigi Hadid robbed in Greece

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 10 (ANI): Supermodel Gigi Hadid recounted her horrible travel experience in Mykonos, Greece, and vowed to never go back there.

Read More
iocl