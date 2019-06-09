George Clooney and Amal Clooney
George Clooney and Amal Clooney

George, Amal Clooney 'have dinners' often with 'good friends' Harry and Meghan

ANI | Updated: Jun 09, 2019 10:53 IST

Washington [USA], June 9 (ANI): George Clooney and his wife, Amal Clooney, share a good friendship with Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle and their bond has become even stronger with both the couples becoming parents.
In a recent interview with the Daily Mail, Clooney said he can't recall how his friendship began with them but it has been years now, reported Fox News.
The 'Catch-22' actor attended Duke and Duchess of Sussex royal wedding with Amal and also hosted the newlyweds at their Lake Como Villa.
Besides, the Clooneys have a home in Sonning, Berkshire, not far from Meghan and harry's Winsdor cottage.
"We live not too far from one another and we have dinners and stuff and we're friends with them for all the reasons that you're friends with anybody," the Oscar winner said.
"They're just really nice, fun, kind people, they're a very loving couple, and they're going to be great parents."
Speaking about his twins, Clooney said, "They're really funny and really smart."
"We've decided because we spend a lot of time in Italy and they're going to spend a lot of time growing up there, that Italian is going to be one of the languages they learn," he explained.
"Already they're saying their ABCs in Italian and in English."
"And they can count from one to 20 in Italian too, which I can't do! They've definitely got my wife's genes in the brain department because she's the smart one in the family."
The actor admitted that his new family life has shifted both his and Amal's priorities.
"She's as tough as nails and she's going to keep doing what she believes is the right thing to do," Clooney said.
"We talk all the time about which clients she gets called about, whether she takes them on or what cases would be too dangerous," Clooney revealed.
"We've made certain pacts about how she's going to stop going to certain places, and I said I'm going to stop going to war zones where it's dangerous to be," he added. (ANI)

