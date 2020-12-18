George Clooney dishes on his experience watching 'Batman and Robin'

Washington [US], December 18 (ANI): American actor George Clooney feels superhero film 'Batman & Robin' is such a stinker, he says it is "physically" painful for him to watch the Warner Bros. superhero instalment.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, while chatting with American radio personality Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show this week, the 59-year-old Oscar winner star got candid about the experience and just how much he loathes the 1997 film.

The director-producer Clooney has made it no secret in the past he feels the film is weak but dished even more to Stern, which included sharing his USD 1 million salary. He also noted Arnold Schwarzenegger, who played Mr Freeze, landed a payday of USD 25 million.



Clooney said when Stern asked about production regrets, "I couldn't have done that one differently. It's a big machine, that thing. You have to remember at that point, I was just an actor getting an acting job. I wasn't the guy who could greenlight a movie."

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the 'Ocean's Eleven' star took over the role of Batman after Val Kilmer played the character a single time in 'Batman Forever', following Michael Keaton's successful run as Batman in two films directed by Tim Burton.

Clooney also noted that he and Schwarzenegger did not work together on the production, even though it appears they share screen-time. Clooney said, "We never even saw each other. It's a big, monster machine, and I just sort of jumped in and did what they said."

The Hollywood Reporter reported, 'The Descendants' star admitted pretty much everyone involved was to blame for the massive dud.

"The truth of the matter is, I was bad in it. Akiva Goldsman - who's won the Oscar for writing since then - he wrote the screenplay. And it's a terrible screenplay, he'll tell you. I'm terrible in it, I'll tell you. Joel Schumacher, who just passed away, directed it, and he'd say, 'Yeah, it didn't work.' We all whiffed on that one." (ANI)

