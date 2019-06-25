George Clooney to direct, star in 'Good Morning, Midnight' film adaptation

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 25 (ANI): George Clooney has been roped in to direct and star in a feature film adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton's novel 'Good Morning, Midnight'.

The post-apocalyptic narrative focuses on the parallel stories of Augustine, played by Clooney, a lonely scientist in the Arctic, who tries to make contact with an astronaut on board a spacecraft trying to return home to Earth.

As part of the Netflix project, Mark L. Smith will adapt the screenplay from the famous sci-fi thriller, Variety reported.

Clooney and Smokehouse Pictures' Grant Heslov will produce the film.

"Grant and I couldn't be more excited to be involved with this incredible project. Mark is a writer we've long admired and his script is haunting. We're thrilled to be working with our friends at Netflix as well," said Clooney while talking about his upcoming project.

The two-time Oscar winner Hollywood star recently worked as the executive producer on Hulu's Catch-22 starring Christopher Abbott. The 'Syriana' star appeared in three episodes of the show. (ANI)

