George Clooney's sister-in-law jailed for 3 weeks for drink driving, other violations

Singapore, Oct 14 (ANI): Hollywood star George Clooney's sister-in-law Tala Alamuddin Le Tallec was on Monday sentenced to three weeks in jail and fined USD 6,400 in a traffic court in Singapore for various traffic offences, including drink driving.

The 47-year old, who is a permanent resident of Singapore, has also been banned for driving for four years after her release, reported the Straits Times.

Le Tallec had pleaded guilty to four charges, namely, drink driving, using a car without a Singapore Class 3 driving licence, driving without insurance, and taking charge of the vehicle -- which belonged to her husband -- without the consent of the owner.

The charges carry a fine of up to USD 1,000 or jail term of up to three months.

Le Tallec, who is the sister of human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, drove her husband's BMW X5 on Sunday night to a restaurant in Dempsey Road, where she had two glasses of wine and a glass of champagne, the traffic court said. While driving back home, she was stopped by at a police roadblock along Holland Road towards Ulu Pandan at around 2.30 am (local time).

She was taken to Central Police Division for a breath-analysing device test at about 4.20 am. The test found that she had 95 micrograms (mcg) of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - almost triple the prescribed limit of 35mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

Notably, this is Le Tallec's second drink driving conviction in Singapore. Her first offence was in 2013, which saw her disqualified from driving for two years. Prior to that, Le Tallec had also faced other traffic-related offences, specifically for careless driving in 2010 and inconsiderate driving in 2004, the court said. (ANI)

