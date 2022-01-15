George Lucas, Kathleen Kennedy to receive Milestone Honour at 2022 Producers Guild Awards

Washington [US], January 15 (ANI): Director George Lucas and producer Kathleen Kennedy will be honoured with the 2022 Milestone Award at the 33rd annual Producers Guild Awards.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Producers Guild of America announced on Friday that the duo will be recognized for their contribution to film, both individually and collaboratively, at the annual ceremony on March 19.

The award is being given "for their unparalleled contributions to the film industry both individually and collaboratively through Lucasfilm." Kennedy serves as the president of Lucasfilm.



Lucas' 1977 film 'Star Wars' broke all box office records and received seven Academy Awards. Prior to 'Star Wars', Lucas' 1973 film 'American Graffiti' became the most successful film of its time. There is an impressive lineup of projects under Lucas' belt including 'The Empire Strikes Back', 'Return of the Jedi', 1981 'Indiana Jones', and many more.

For the unversed, Lucasfilm Ltd. was acquired by the Walt Disney Company in 2012, and Kennedy, his longtime collaborator, was named as his successor.

The 33rd annual Producers Guild Awards will take place on March 19 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, California.

In 2020, the accolade was honoured to Ted Sarandos. Former recipients include Louis B. Mayer, Walt Disney, Alfred Hitchcock, Steven Spielberg, Sherry Lansing, Bob Iger, Clint Eastwood, Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, Donna Langley, and more. (ANI)

