George MacKay, Dean Charles looks dapper at 92nd Oscars

California [US], Feb 10 (ANI): The '1917' actors -- George MacKay and Dean Charles -- emerged as the cynosure as they walked on the red carpet of the 92nd Annual Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The duo were all smiles and joking as they stylishly walked down the red carpet. While Mackay opted for a navy-blue tuxedo, Dean chose a black suit.

The two actors added a bow to the ensemble that completed their look.

'1917' grabbed a string of top awards, earning a spot in the original screenplay category, making director Sam Mendes a triple nominee, as he produced, directed and co-wrote with Krysty Wilson Cairns.

The war drama has also taken the top honours including the director and drama titles at the Golden Globes in January this year. (ANI)

