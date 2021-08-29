George R.R. Martin to produce short film 'Night Of The Cooters'

Washington [US], August 29 (ANI): American novelist and screenwriter George R.R. Martin is set to produce his next project for screen, the short film 'Night of Cooters', which will be based on Howard Waldrop 1987 sci-fi novel.

According to Deadline, Vincent D'Onofrio will be directing the project and is also to star Sheriff Lindley. Trioscope Studios will animate the film.

Earlier this week, the 'Game of Thrones' author revealed the short film project on his blog. According to Martin, 'Night of the Cooters' is "all about the time Martians invaded Pachuco, Texas."



He shared, "'Night of the Cooters' is a short story, and our version is going to be a short film. I'd guess it will come in somewhere between 20 and 30 minutes, shot with a combination of live-action and state-of-the-art animation. If you loved the story, we think you will love our movie."

Joe Landsdale will be penning the screenplay. The series will also feature Hopper Penn as Sweets, Harrison Page as Luther, Martin Sensmeier as Leo Smith, Cristin McCleary as Atkins, Elias Gallegos as DeSpain, Luce Rains as Skip, Jazzy Kim O'Brien as Lil' Chisum, and Darius Eteeyan as Billy Strother.

The project is produced by D'Onofrio, Justin Duval, Joe Dean, Taylor Church, Martin Sensmeier, Trioscope's L.C. Crowley, Greg Jonkajtys, Elias Gallegos, Lenore Gallegos, Amy Filbeck, Joe Lansdale, and Waldrop.

While the distribution and release of 'Night of the Cooters' remain unclear at the moment, Martin teased a definite premiere.

"One thing I can promise: we will be having a premiere somewhere down the line at the Jean Cocteau Cinema in Santa Fe," he said, as per Deadline. (ANI)

