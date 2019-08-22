Gerard Butler all praise for Morgan Freeman's stunts in 'Angel Has Fallen'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 22 (ANI): Gerard Butler's upcoming release 'Angel Has Fallen' is about a lot of stunts and the actor is full of praises for his co-star Morgan Freeman.

Butler will be seen essaying the role of a Secret Service agent Mike Banning who will be falsely accused of plotting an assassination attempt of the US president Benjamin Asher played by Morgan Freeman.

"He's on the run. The whole world's turned against him," Variety quoted Butler as saying while explaining his character.

While being totally mesmerised by Freeman's stamina and energy despite him being 82, Butler said, "I was running that guy all over the place upstairs, downstairs, throwing him in a room, behind cars, in cars, in a pool. I have to dive, grab him, pull him under and hold him under the water for a while."

Adding to it, the 'Law Abiding Citizen' actor said that even Freeman "loved it."

"And I have to tell you, he was amazing and he loved it. At the end, he's like, 'I have to say, I've made many movies, but I had a really good time. I really enjoyed myself'," Butler shared.

However, Freeman had a slightly varying experience to share about going underwater as he is "a person who doesn't do water."

The third movie in the 'Olympus Has Fallen' series also stars Jada Pinkett Smith, Lance Reddick, Nick Nolte, Danny Huston, Piper Perabo and Tim Blake with Ric Roman Waugh directing it.

'Angel Has Fallen' will hit the screens on August 23. (ANI)

