Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin to reprise roles in 'Greenland' sequel

Washington [US], June 14 (ANI): Producer and financier Anton, Basil Iwanyk's Thunder Road Pictures and Gerard Butler and Alan Siegel's G-BASE will be producing a sequel feature to the 2020 action thriller 'Greenland'.

According to Variety, the core filmmaking team will be returning, with director Ric Roman Waugh headlining from a script by 'Greenland' writer Chris Sparling. Butler will be reprising his role as structural engineer John Garrity alongside co-star Morena Baccarin as Allison Garrity.

In a continuation of the story, the Garrity family, who survive a near-extinction level event when an interstellar comet hits Earth, must leave the safety of the Greenland bunker and embark on a perilous journey across the decimated frozen wasteland of Europe to find a new home.



'Greenland: Migration' is being produced by Thunder Road's Iwanyk and Brendon Boyea, G-BASE's Butler and Siegel, and Anton's Sebastien Raybaud and John Zois. Anton is fully financing the film and controlling all rights.

The first feature, 'Greenland', defied global box office expectations when it debuted last summer to robust box office numbers amidst worldwide lockdowns and limited theater capacity. The film launched at the number one spot theatrically in over 26 countries including Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Russia.

Following the U.S. and international theatrical roll-out by STX, the film debuted digitally on SVOD followed by an exclusive run in the U.S. on HBO Max. As per Variety, the movie topped the rental features VOD list on both Apple and Google Play at a premium rental price. (ANI)

