Gerard Butler reveals he "almost killed" co-star Hilary Swank while on 'P.S. I Love You' set

New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): Hollywood star Gerard Butler recently revealed that he was the cause of a freak accident that sent Hilary Swank to the hospital during the making of their 2007 romantic drama 'P.S. I Love You'.

According to Variety, an American media company, during his appearance on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', Butler said one scene in the film "almost killed" Swank.

He explained, "You know the scene where I'm dancing and I [am wearing] suspenders? I shot that scene for a day and a half, and I had to dance like an idiot in the suspenders."



The actor continued, "At one point, the clip, which was a crocodile clip, got stuck in the television as I'm crawling towards her, and she's right in front of me, laughing hysterically. The camera people had these plastic fronts to protect themselves from this crocodile because I had to ping it, and it would go [flying] past my face. I'm crawling towards the bed, it gets stuck, it releases, flies over my head, hits her in the head, slashes her head."

"I mean, I cut her open. You could even see the teeth of the [crocodile]. She had to get taken to the hospital. I'm just sitting there in my boxer shorts and my boots and a pair of socks, and I just started crying," added Butler.

Swank recovered from the freak accident and filming continued.

'P.S. I Love You', directed by Richard LaGravenese and based on the 2004 novel of the same name, stars Swank as a widow who receives letters from her late husband (Butler) written before his death that encourages her to move on and set out on adventures.

As per Variety, the film opened in December 2007 from Warner Bros. and was a box office success, grossing $156 million worldwide on a production budget of USD 30 million. (ANI)

