'Ghostbusters' to hit theatres once again on its 35th anniversary

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 29 (ANI): To mark the 35th anniversary of 'Ghostbusters', Fathom Events and Sony Pictures are bringing the film back to theatres once again in October and have started selling tickets for the same.

The film will be premiered at over 600 theatres on October 6 and 10, reported Variety.

Sony Pictures also confirmed that Jason Reitman's untitled 'Ghostbusters' sequel will hit big screens on July 10 next year.

The upcoming feature stars Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon and Ernie Hudson.

The original film was helmed by Reitman's father, Ivan which starred Bill Murray, Harold Ramis, Dan Aykroyd, Hudson, Rick Moranis, and Sigourney Weaver.

Murray's character, Peter Venkman led a team of parapsychologists who then launched a ghost-catching business in New York City.

"Ghostbusters is a comedy legend and a movie legend, a movie whose immediate success has been followed by decades of fervent fan appreciation," Entertainment Weekly quoted Tom Lucas, Fathom Events' Vice President of Studio Relations in a statement.

"There's never been a comedy quite like it, and maybe never will be again, and Fathom Events is delighted to bring Ghostbusters back to the big screen for longtime fans to enjoy again and new audiences to discover for the first time," he added. (ANI)

