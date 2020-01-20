Gigi, Bella Hadid wear coordinated haute couture at Paris Fashion Week

Parsi [France], Jan 20 (ANI): Supermodel sisters Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid raised the glamour quotient with their well-coordinated haute couture at the Paris Fashion Week on late Saturday.

While Gigi, 24, wore a long flowing dress having a high leg slit, Bella 23, was seen wearing a fitted dress with white stockings and multi-coloured earrings.

Gigi accessorised her ensemble with tan coloured sandals and golden coloured large hoop wearing.

This comes a couple of days after Gigi grabbed the headlines after being dismissed as a prospective juror in Harvey Weinstein's rape and sex abuse trial. (ANI)

