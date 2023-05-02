Gigi Hadid nails sheer black corset outfit at Met Gala 2023

New York [US], May 2 (ANI): American supermodel Gigi Hadid turned heads with her outfit at the Met Gala 2023.

Gigi slayed the black Givenchy ensemble. The model wore a strapless corset top and a low-rise black skirt.

She completed the look with three pearl necklace strings and a black mesh overlay that flowed into a daring train.



To compliment her outfit, she opted for a pair of sheer gloves, stud earrings and black stilettos.



The 2023 Met Gala marks Gigi's eighth consecutive appearance at the annual event. Since her debut at the fashion event, which was back in 2015, Gigi has certainly seen a lot of changes.

She became a mom when she and her on-again, off-again boyfriend Zayn Malik welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Khai, in 2020.

At Met Gala 2022, she wore a sultry red corset jumpsuit by Versace and a voluminous matching maroon cape, a creative take on the night's 'Gilded Glamour' theme. She capped off her monochromatic look with hot red knee-high boots and bold crimson lipstick.

The Met Gala livestream is hosted by actor and producer La La Anthony, writer Derek Blasberg, and Saturday Night Live's Chloe Fineman. Internet multi-hyphenate Emma Chamberlain will return as Vogue's special correspondent.

This year's theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," based on the new Costume Institute exhibition exploring the work of the iconic designer. Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 at the age of 85, spent decades creating clothes for Balmain, Patou, Chloe, Fendi and Chanel in addition to his own namesake label.


