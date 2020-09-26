Gigi Hadid's baby girl receives gifts from 'aunties' Donatella Versace, Taylor Swift

Washington [US], September 26 (ANI): Two days after she gave birth to her first child with her singer boyfriend Zayn Malik, supermodel Gigi Hadid on Friday (local time) shared a picture of her baby girl wearing gifts from her beloved "aunties" Donatella Versace and Taylor Swift.

Hadid took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of her baby wearing a white coloured Versace outfit gifted to her by Italian fashion designer and her "auntie" Donatella Versace.





Besides the outfit, the picture also featured the little bundle of joy wrapped in a satin light pink coloured blanket that was gifted and hand-embroidered by musician Taylor Swift.

As she posted the picture on her Instagram stories, Gigi wrote, "From auntie Donatella Versace," and "auntie Taylor Swift made this," along with the picture.

The supermodel and her musician boyfriend earlier this week announced that they have welcomed a "healthy" baby girl. The couple is yet to announce the name of the baby. (ANI)

