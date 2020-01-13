Gigi, Zayn celebrate singer's birthday together

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 13 (ANI): Supermodel Gigi Hadid spotted with her former boyfriend Zayn Malik and the two were seen together as they celebrated the singer's birthday.

E! News reported that the two who officially called it quits in 2018, reconciled last month and celebrated his 27th birthday on Friday night at the Italian restaurant il Buco in New York City with Bella Hadid, mother Yolanda Hadid, brother Anwar Hadid, and his girlfriend Dua Lipa.



A source told E! News that, Gigi and Zayn came back together just before the December break and the singer reached out to Gigi last month and she seemed to be giving him another chance.

"She has always loved him and the break between the two was needed. Zayn has been working on his past music and focusing on his health and is in a really good place currently," the source further added.

According to the sources, supermodel reserved a private room for the group at il Buco in New York City. (ANI)

