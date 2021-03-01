Gillian Anderson reacts to Prince Harry's opinion about her Netflix show 'The Crown'

Washington [US], March 1 (ANI): After a phenomenal win at the 2021 Golden Globes for her performance in the Netflix series 'The Crown', Hollywood star Gillian Anderson weighed in on Prince Harry's thoughts regarding the show that got her the prestigious accolade.

According to E! News, following the event, the 52-year-old actor, who nabbed the 2021 Golden Globe for 'Best Supporting Actress, Series, Miniseries or TV Movie' on Sunday (local time) spoke about Prince Harry's recent acknowledgment during his 'The Late Late Show' visit last week, that the Netflix series from creator Peter Morgan is not purporting to be entirely fact-based.

Gillian replied, "I would say that, you know, Harry is fairly well-qualified to judge what is fact or fiction, and that it was pleasing to hear that he understood what Peter was trying to do on the grounds that he's telling a nuanced story of the challenges of putting duty and service before love and family, and that he has certainly many, many, many years of experience with that."



She added, "It was nice to be on the outside--and also on the inside--of a show that I care about, hearing, perhaps, that subject put to rest. One would hope."

Gillian, who portrayed British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in the fourth season of 'The Crown', also said that she has not heard feedback from any other members of the royal family regarding the critically praised series.

As per E! News, during a segment of 'The Late Late Show', that aired on February 25, Prince Harry had told host James Corden about the royals-focused project that, "It's fictional, but it's loosely based on the truth. I am way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family or my wife or myself." (ANI)

