Gillian Anderson, Robert Duvall, Timothy Spall to star in Netflix's 'The Pale Blue Eye'

Washington [US], December 2 (ANI): The ensemble cast of Netflix's 'The Pale Blue Eye' has just got bigger as the makers have roped in Gillian Anderson, Robert Duvall and Timothy Spall to play pivotal roles in the horror-thriller drama.

The new cast is an addition to previously announced leads Christian Bale and Harry Melling in the Gothic horror-thriller from director Scott Cooper.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, 'The Pale Blue Eye' focuses on an attempt to solve a series of murders that took place at the US Military Academy at West Point in 1830.



The thriller surrounds a young cadet the world would come to know as Edgar Allan Poe, played by Melling. Bale will play the detective tasked with investigating the murders.

Lucy Boynton, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Toby Jones, Harry Lawtey, Simon McBurney, Hadley Robinson, Joey Brooks, Brennan Cook, Gideon Glick, Fred Hechinger, Matt Helm, Steven Maier and Charlie Tahan will also star in the film.

Apart from acting, Bale is also donning the producer's hat alongside Cooper, John Lesher and Tyler Thompson of Cross Creek Pictures.

Scott Cooper adapted the screenplay for 'The Pale Blue Eye' from Louis Bayard's novel of the same name. Dylan Weathered and Tracey Landon are executively producing the film.

The film marks the third collaboration between Christian Bale and Cooper after they previously teamed on the critically acclaimed films 'Hostiles' and 'Out of the Furnace'. (ANI)

