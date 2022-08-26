'Gilmore Girls' star Scott Patterson recalls objectifying butt scene says 'That was disturbing'

Washington [US], August 26 (ANI): Actor Scott Patterson did not enjoy his body being 'objectified' while filming the hit television series 'Gilmore Girls.'

In a recent episode of his podcast, "I Am All In With Scott Patterson," the actor discussed a scene from Season Three in which Melissa McCarthy's character Sookie and Lauren Graham's Lorelai remarked on the "excellent form" of Scott Patterson's character Luke Danes' rear.

"Objectifying somebody's body part? Yeah, that was disturbing," Patterson said. "It is infuriating because you're being treated like an object.

"And it's disturbing, and it's disgusting, and I had to endure that through that entire scene and many takes ... It was the most disturbing time I have ever spent on that set. I couldn't wait for that day to be over."

According to Fox News, the 63-year-old star noted that the scene made him feel like "some kind of meat stick."



The actor stated that guys are as likely as women to be exploited by the entertainment industry in Hollywood. "It's as disgusting for women to objectify men as it for men to objectify women, and it's as harmful," he said.

"Just because it was 2003 didn't mean it was OK. It's never OK. And I didn't feel comfortable doing it, and it pissed me off. I never said anything, so I was angry at myself for never saying anything but, you know, I had this job and I didn't want to make waves and all that."

Patterson mentioned on his podcast episode that he was worried about the scene's impact on prospective Emmy Award nominations. "What are academy members going to say when they see this scene, 'Oh we gotta nominate him, that butt scene was amazing?'" he wondered. Patterson added that the scene made him "really question" his involvement on the show.

He urged his audience to adopt his perspective on the matter. "Stand there in front of all those people filming, and this is how the creator of that show sees that character. That you can humiliate him and take away his dignity that entire scene and that's OK," Patterson said. "That's the one thing I hate about this episode is that scene." He ended by saying he is "still paying the price" for the scene.

From 2000 through 2007, Graham, McCarthy, Alexis Bledel, Liza Weil, Kelly Bishop, and Milo Ventimiglia appeared in the television series "Gilmore Girls." A reboot of the show, "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life," aired four episodes on Netflix in 2016. (ANI)

