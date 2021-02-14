Gina Carano teams up with Ben Shapiro for film after 'Mandalorian' firing

Washington [US], February 13 (ANI): Just two days after being dropped by Lucasfilm over inflammatory social media posts, American actor Gina Carano has announced a new film project.

As per Variety, the actor is teaming up with Ben Shapiro, the conservative political commentator and co-founder of The Daily Wire, a right-wing website, to develop, produce, and star in an upcoming film.

"Hollywood cancelled Gina Carano for being conservative. That's bullshit. So we're fighting back," Shapiro tweeted on Friday. Though the specifics about the movie are scarce, the film will be released exclusively to that site's members.

Carano spoke to Deadline about the upcoming project and said, "The Daily Wire is helping make one of my dreams -- to develop and produce my own film -- come true. I cried out and my prayer was answered."

She added, "I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob. I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can't cancel us if we don't let them."



The rest of the details are being kept under wraps but it will be produced as part of Daily Wire's partnership with Bone Tomahawk producer Dallas Sonnier and his Bonfire Legend banner.

As per Variety, Lucasfilm fired Carano, who starred in both seasons of Disney Plus' 'The Mandalorian', on Wednesday night after she shared several controversial social media posts on her Instagram story.

An official spokesperson of the production house said in a statement on Wednesday, "Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable."

One of the actor's posts compared contemporary political differences to the treatment of Jews in Nazi Germany, and another post mocked the masking-wearing mandates amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Carano has also come under fire by posting misinformation about election fraud and mocking people who specify their gender pronouns.

The actor was also dropped by UTA as a client within hours after her Lucasfilm firing. Many users on Twitter used the hashtag #FireGinaCarano on Wednesday as a part of the social media backlash. (ANI)

