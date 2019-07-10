Gina Gershon, Wallace Shawn say working with Woody Allen is 'dream come true'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 10 (ANI): The cast of Woody Allen's upcoming rom-com sang praises of the director and shared their delight on being a part of the film.

"It's a beautiful script; a dream come true," Entertainment Weekly quoted Gina Gershon while addressing reporters at a press conference in San Sebastian, Spain, called by Allen.

Wallace Shawn, another actor onboard Allen's project said, "He discovered me and there's a special magic about filming with him once again; it's something very beautiful. It's his dream and we walk through that dream."

This conference comes amidst Allen's USD 68 million lawsuit against Amazon Studios for terminating a four-movie deal and also shelving the release of his film 'A Rainy Day in New York'.

Amazon's move came after allegations of sexual molestations surfaced against the director.

Referring to these allegations, Gershon added, "These are crazy times; one has to analyze the situation and decide how you feel. I'm delighted to be part of this team."

Allen's upcoming rom-com will mark his 51st film and addressing the press, he told that he has no plans to retire as of now.

He further added, "I've always focused on my work and that absorbs my brain; it doesn't matter what's happened to my wife, my children, and politics. I'll probably drop dead in the middle of setting up a sequence."

The tentative title for the film is known to be 'Rifkin's Festival' and the release date of the movie hasn't been announced yet.

It also stars Christoph Waltz, Sergi Lopez, Elena Anaya and Louis Garrel.

Although Allen has constantly denied the sexual molestation allegations, several actors who worked with him in the past have said they would not be interested in working with Allen again. (ANI)