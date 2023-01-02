'Glass Onion': Hugh Grant confirms being 'married to James Bond' in 'Knives Out' sequel

Washington [US], January 2 (ANI): Knives Out fans now have access to Rian Johnson's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which offers a glimpse into the shadowy past of Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc.

According to Deadline, a US-based news outlet, in the sequel, viewers get a glimpse into Blanc's personal life, and Hugh Grant appears as the detective's husband named Philip.

"It is true, I'm married to James Bond," Grant said in an interview with Collider as quoted in a report by Deadline. "It's the tiniest little moment. I don't really know why they wanted to do it but anyway, I thought Knives Out 1 was brilliant, and so yeah, I thought why not? I turn up for a few hours..."



Grant, of course, is referring to Craig's run playing the British secret service agent James Bond character.

Fans have expressed a desire for a prequel focusing on Blanc's beginnings, but filmmaker Johnson has battled hard to keep his movies self-contained and has chosen to instead become inventive in presenting snippets of the detective's private life. Johnson recently bemoaned Netflix's decision to include Knives Out in the sequel's title.

"I've tried hard to make them self-contained. Honestly, I'm pissed off that we have A Knives Out Mystery in the title," Johnson told The Atlantic in an interview. "I want it to just be called Glass Onion."

Johnson continued, "I get it, and I want everyone who liked the first movie to know this is next in the series, but also, the whole appeal to me is it's a new novel off the shelf every time. But there's a gravity of a thousand suns toward serialized storytelling."

'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' is a 2022 American mystery film written, directed, and produced by Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman. The movie is a follow-up to the 2019 movie Knives Out, and Daniel Craig returns as the great investigator Benoit Blanc as he takes on a new case involving tech tycoon Miles Bron (played by Edward Norton) and Bron's closest friends. Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista are also featured in the ensemble cast. (ANI)

